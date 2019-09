Yesterday, the kid posted a GIF of his genius invention in action, along with photos of his construction and installation process. In his post, he explained why he decided to transform his locker into a snack dispenser, writing, "Lockers just aren't what they used to be. With so many schools moving to electronic devices for books, lockers become less of a space for your books, and more of a question of: 'What am I going to do with this?'" It looks like mistablik1 came up with an excellent answer to that question. He and his classmates can now get cans of soda whenever they want, and he can make a little extra pocket change. Oh, and he also used his invention for a very special PROMposal