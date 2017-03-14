Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite Things In Her Home Might Surprise You

Architectural Digest has already given us an inside look at Kourtney Kardashian's minimalist, modern Calabasas mansion. We've even envied her son Reign's spacious bedroom. But recently, Kardashian revealed the things she loves most about her 11,500-square-foot Tuscan-style home, which was styled with the help of British interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Her favorite items are not fancy chandeliers or timeless Eames chairs: They all have sentimental value, she recently said on her website, as AD reported. After all, with the Kardashians, family always comes first.
The things Kardashian truly cherishes about her home, where she lives with her three kids — Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign, 2 — were all given to her by family. Her children's artwork tops the list. "I love to display the masterpieces that my kids make," Kardashian wrote on her website. "The kids and I enjoy seeing it on the fridge all year long."
Advertisement
Kardashian and Scott Disick may have a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship, but he definitely understands the art of gift-giving: One of her favorite items is a diamond-dust skull print by artist Damien Hirst that Disick once gave her. Another beloved item is a coffee-table book of Annie Leibovitz photographs, courtesy of little sis Kendall Jenner.
But the most special keepsake for Kourt is the grand piano momager Kris Jenner gave her when she was a kid. "I've had this Yamaha piano since I was a little girl. I took lessons on it," Kardashian wrote. She added that the instrument "will always be in our family."
Kardashian also keeps items from her late father Robert Kardashian, who died from cancer in 2003. In her living room under the coffee table, she has Syrian inlaid game boxes that were once his. "They are so beautiful and so special to me," she wrote. His law books line the shelves.
Perhaps the flashiest item? A pair of platform shoes in a Lucite box, a gift to her father from Elton John. "My dad always kept them in his closet, but I had them put into a shadow box," she wrote. "They are so special." They're sure to be a centerpiece in the Kardashian Museum someday, along with Kylie Lip Kit tubes and pieces from Kanye's fashion collections.
Advertisement