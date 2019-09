Does Kylie Jenner Have A Frozen Yogurt Machine In Her Pantry?

A day after sharing this video of her bestie, Jenner posted a video of herself snacking on frozen yogurt, so it seems like she's currently got quite the sweet tooth for fro-yo. Before you chock it up to pregnancy cravings, though, Kylie's love for the dessert has been well documented in the past. She and sister Kendall filmed an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians at the Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt in Los Angeles back in 2015. Still, it does seem pretty next level to have a machine inside your home so you can eat it anytime you want. This appliance may have earned Kylie the top spot for most amazing celebrity pantry, which when you consider what her sisters' pantries look like , is quite a feat.