Here's What Kylie Jenner Misses Most When She's Homesick

As a model, businesswoman, and reality-TV star, Kylie Jenner travels a lot more than the average 18-year-old. But she admits that she’s always eager to return home after a long trip. And seeing as she has a killer new mansion worth $6 million, we don’t blame her.
Kylie recently accompanied her on-again, off-again beau Tyga on tour to Budapest, Hungary, and Germany. Upon returning to California, she gave her Snapchat followers an informal tour through her new Hidden Hills home. In one of the clips, Kylie says in a wistful tone, "I missed my kitchen."
Yep, she was homesick for her kitchen while traveling. Which isn't too surprising; everyone knows that Kylie loves to cook, and that kitchen is downright gorgeous.
In other Snaps from the same series, Kylie shows off her impeccably organized pantry and the spot where her private elevator will soon be installed. The welcome-home Snapchat tour makes us all understand exactly why she missed her 7,000-square-foot house while being away.
