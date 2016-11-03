Kourtney Kardashian's Pantry Is Way More Organized Than Yours

Late at night, we deign to dream of a pantry as expansive and organized as Kourtney Kardashian's. With a size to rival Carrie Bradshaw's shoe closet, the eldest Kardashian sibling's kitchen storage is a sight to behold. There are no stray jars of tahini from 1999, solidified bricks of brown sugar, or piles of unopened cookbooks from Amazon.
No, this pantry, which Kardashian displayed in a video on her website, is filled with glass jars of staples and pretty much everything one could possibly need. The video is meant to show Kourtney Kardashian and her friend Larsa Pippen "cleaning out" the storage room, but, in our humble opinion, there's little cleaning to be done. The space is impeccably organized, replete with glass jars and baskets from West Elm. The glass jars aren't just an aesthetic choice — Kardashian rejects plastic containers because they have harmful chemicals.
"You need to get rid of all plastic...you don't want all the plastic chemicals getting into your food," she says in the video. "And then I just feel like it looks cleaner."
Here's what we learned from what's inside the pantry:
1. Kourtney Kardashian keeps cheddar cheese cracker sandwiches around the house.
2. She also has too many cookbooks.
3. Much like us, she's a little unsure on expiration dates.
"Do raisins have an expiration date?" Kourt asks. Excellent question. Watch the video, below. The full version can be accessed through her website.
