We've heard a lot beauty hacks over the years, but one of our favorites is this: Make your perfume smell stronger for longer by spritzing it in your hair. But, as with most good things, there's a caveat. Sure, it helps your fragrance last into the night, but it doesn't make your hair look any better. In fact, some formulas will take your strands to such a brittle state, no one will care what you smell like. Thanks a lot, alcohol.
But recently, a handful of brands dropped hair fragrances formulated to make your style look good and smell even better. So instead of having to carry around rollerballs for touch-ups or find a dry shampoo that doesn't smell like baby powder, you get a scented product that does it all in one step.
