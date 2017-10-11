Instagram makes it easy to feel like you're friends with a person just because you've watched them cut bangs on Stories and double-tapped a Boomerang of them diving off a yacht in the Riviera. But a grid of Gucci and rainbow açaí bowls is only the smallest, most curated glimpse into the life of a cool girl. Want to get really intimate? Ask her what she smells like. (Then stop there — this isn't Ingrid Goes West.)
Ahead, 10 girl bosses, models, and artists share their signature scent — and why they fell in love with it.