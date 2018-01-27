One of the most talked-about movies from the Sundance Film Festival is heading to HBO, which means that Laura Dern can be found in yet another place on the premium cable network.
Variety reports that the Dern-starring film The Tale was purchased by HBO, the same network that also airs her acclaimed series Big Little Lies. Like BLL, which explored the very timely topics of domestic abuse and sexual assault, The Tale tells the story of its real-life writer-director Jennifer Fox, who is a survivor of sexual abuse.
Per the movie's IMDb page, the film is "an investigation into one woman's memory as she is forced to re-examine her first sexual relationship and the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive."
Advertisement
According to Variety, the film's debut will coincide with an outreach program for survivors of abuse.
The fact that The Tale will be heading to HBO means that Dern could, theoretically, be up for another Emmy. In 2017, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi star took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie award for her work on Big Little Lies. If her work in The Tale earns another Emmy nod, she could take home the same award in the Outstanding Lead Actress category.
Fox, whom Dern portrays in The Tale, shared her excitement over HBO bringing the film to mass audiences. In a statement to Variety, Fox said:
"In a world in which stories like mine have often been pushed into the darkness, no one has been better at shining a light on storytelling and important social issues than HBO. I am overjoyed to be able to take The Tale out into the world with such a vibrant and engaged team."
While The Tale is officially making its TV debut on HBO, it's not the only project that Dern has in the pipeline at the network: She is also working on an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's Tiny Beautiful Things, along with BLL and Wild co-star Reese Witherspoon. It seems, from Dern's Instagram, that things are moving right along with that project as well.
"Tiny Beautiful pow wow with my favorite people #tinybeautifulthings."
So far, it seems like HBO and Dern are a perfect match. Let's hope the trend continues.
Advertisement