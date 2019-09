She introduced Kate Spade, the brand, to the world with a collection of black nylon bags, priced from $100 to $400. The night before her first show, however, Forbes reports she “ripped out the demure ‘kate spade new york’ labels from inside the bags and stitched them on the outside, sewing until her fingers got puffy.” Her business savvy paid off when Barney’s New York placed an order the following day and a Vogue editor who attended her show soon featured the bag in the magazine.