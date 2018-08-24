Frances Valentine, the accessories brand named after Kate and Andy Spade’s daughter Francis Beatrix, will continue to operate following the death of its founding partner Kate Spade in June. “We have so much of Katy’s voice here already,” Frances Valentine CEO and one of its partners, Elyce Arons, tells The Cut. “And Andy is still very involved in all the design and will continue to be.” She continues: “We’ll miss her enormously, of course, but our plan is to do everything we can to make the business the greatest we can. I think that would make her happy. That is our goal.”
Earlier this month, the label launched its fall collection, priced from $30 to $395, and it's full of the whimsical touches fans of Spade’s earliest works will appreciate (think: varying bag silhouettes in interesting textures and fabrics). There are also five pairs of boots to choose from, as well as a selection Mary Janes, including a Zebra version. And for those who missed out on buying the (now iconic) Kate Spade ‘The Sam’ bag that kicked off the designer’s career, ‘The Piper' now pays homage to that.
“We have an endless amount of her designs for future years,” Arons continues. “Katy had a need to create and had quite a lot of designs which she created during her time off between selling [her eponymous brand] in 2006 and starting on Frances Valentine in 2016. Frances Valentine is a trove of Katy’s works, her designs, her inspiration, her talent, and her vision.”
Kate Spade fans won't want to miss this collection. Click ahead to shop The Piper, as well as a few standouts from the brand's fall offering.