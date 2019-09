Earlier this month, the label launched its fall collection, priced from $30 to $395, and it's full of the whimsical touches fans of Spade’s earliest works will appreciate (think: varying bag silhouettes in interesting textures and fabrics). There are also five pairs of boots to choose from, as well as a selection Mary Janes, including a Zebra version . And for those who missed out on buying the (now iconic) Kate Spade ‘The Sam’ bag that kicked off the designer’s career, ‘The Piper' now pays homage to that.