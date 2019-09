Once relegated to the back of country stores, handmade goods are cool again, and the industry is actually booming, thanks to platforms like Etsy and ArtFire . The mother-daughter team crafting glitter clothespins on their kitchen counter (an honest-to-god recent purchase of mine) can sell online without the overhead of a physical store or even an e-commerce site. Each marketplace allows small-batch makers a forum in which to showcase their products virtually. This kind of artisan industry has mobilised fleets of women — who otherwise may have had to balance a professional career with family life — to have their own businesses, on their own terms and time.It’s not just happening in the United States.“The artisan sector is worth £21 billion a year,” says Cathy Russell, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues. “It’s one of the largest employers in developing countries, second only to agriculture in many places. And the large majority of artisans are women, who we know are more likely to invest money back into their families’ health and education, and also more likely to hire other women.”These artisans continue to expand their reach, utilizing easy-to-use e-commerce stores to reach the global consumer with nothing more than a smart phone.While online maker platforms are growing to assist global artisans in reaching American consumers, organisations are emerging that help connect U.S.-based retail partners with international co-operatives exercising high ethical standards. For example, the Alliance for Artisan Enterprise , housed at the Aspen Institute, serves as a clearing house for best practices on how to develop, strengthen, and ultimately connect the world of handicraft to consumers and retailers. Peggy Clark, the Alliance’s director, is convinced that the “consciousness of the consumer has changed” and that women have an increasing desire “to express their uniqueness and authenticity,” all of which serves ethical production.“When you can find a product that speaks to your values but is also functional and beautiful, [the market is truly aligned],” she says. “And when a company like Walmart is launching initiatives like the Global Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative to source handmade, ethical products from female artisans, you know that this isn’t a niche effort.”