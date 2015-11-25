The Business Of It

The big box stores are in on this trend, as well. According to Walmart’s Tricia Moriarty, director of global responsibility communications, the company uses “the power of the purchase order to drive sales to artisans around the world, as well as to U.S.-based [women-owned] businesses and small-batch makers.”



Specific initiatives, like the Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative, have been used to source and train women suppliers. It is a worthy cause underpinned by good business sense, given that the majority of Walmart’s 260 million customers are women.” It also represents a commitment to continue to address critics’ concerns to make their supply chain (and the labor behind it) more ethical.



And new brands are constantly popping up. Each is built around the idea of ethical production and the “slow fashion” movement, a rejection of fast fashion and the supply chain challenges it represents. Influenced by sustainability veterans like Eileen Fisher and Donna Karan, limited collections define the business models of brands like Zady (founded by Soraya Darabi and Maxine Bédat) and Cuyana (founded by Karla Gallardo) and target a younger audience. Slow fashion’s business model relies on consumer willingness to spend more per item and often focuses on beautifully made classic closet staples rather than seasonal pieces or playful accessories.



Taking the fashion-for-good approach a step further are the socially inspired businesses focused on both ethical production and social service provisions for its artisans. Often formed to provide opportunity for particularly vulnerable communities — such as survivors of human trafficking or people living with HIV/AIDs — these cooperatives also may include literacy-training, access to healthcare, counseling, and childcare. ARZU Studio Hope, founded by former Goldman Sachs managing director Connie Duckworth, aims to help Afghan rug weavers break the cycle of poverty. Duckworth launched ARZU after a trip to Afghanistan exposed her to both the talents of the rug makers, and the potential to address women’s development in a country often inhospitable to their professional growth. Afghanistan had once been a leader in rug production, but decades of war limited sales and distribution. Like Duckworth, many of the social entrepreneurs of these hyper-ethical initiatives trace their inspiration to trips overseas where they witnessed the incredible hardships faced by women, as well as the extraordinary artisan talents these women possessed. As a result, the stars and market forces aligned.



All the sooth-saying and trend forecasting in the world about the growth of ethical fashion will be of little use if consumer demand does not match or, ideally, outpace it. However, if traditional retail’s struggles in the market and the continued expansion of the domestic and global artisan sector tell us anything, it is that consumers want change. Women have long made the majority of their families’ consumption decisions so, if fundamental disruption is going to thrive, it will have to come through them.



“Women are agents of change and have been throughout history,” says Sydney Price. And maybe today's business section isn't dominated by the initiatives of intra- and entrepreneurial women overhauling the world of retail, but, in the words of Peggy Clark, “this is just the beginning.”

