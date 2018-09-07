Meet The Woman Behind Kate Spade's Continuing Legacy

With her ascension comes a new era for Kate Spade. Unlike the party-like presentations of seasons past, Glass brought the brand back to a runway show format that excluded brass band parades and tiered cake purses. Instead, the spring/summer 2019 show was held inside the esteemed New York Public Library where models in mod-inspired silhouettes walked down a pink runway subtly lined in glitter and carried more practical bags. But Glass' changes take on more of a back to basics attitude than an effort to tone things down. She shares: "The way I approached designing everything was very organic in that I was looking for key elements or iconic elements — going back to the core DNA of the brand — through color, thinking of new ways to do it, or prints, establishing a new print language." The latter she's accomplished through the new collection with a continuity of spade prints, a cute ode to the brand's name and trademark icon. "I first thought to use [spades] on a bag but then they actually translated well into the ready-to-wear as well. There are ways where the spade is very bold like with a twist-lock [found on a purse] or more subtle like in a devoré silk dress with a floral pattern. At first, people probably don’t realize the spades are even there."