You've probably heard the cliché rhyme that comes with traditional weddings: something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue (and "a sixpence in your shoe" if you're really throwing it back). Well, Fashion Month is the biggest month of the year for any fashion editor, and it just so happens I have my own version of this little checklist for the days — okay weeks — ahead. Except mine has a little more to do with statement trends, eye-catching accessories, and street style-worthy outfits.
Sure, fashion week is about going and seeing runway shows and digesting what designers are betting on big for the season to come. But it's also about turning out some of your best looks. And this year, with street style being so over-saturdated, putting together an outfit requires a few special-somethings that will (hopefully) have me standing out the crowd.
From something comfortable to something sheer, here are 14 must-haves I'll be wearing to shows over the next four weeks — and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.