You've probably heard the cliché rhyme that comes with traditional weddings : something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue (and "a sixpence in your shoe" if you're really throwing it back). Well, Fashion Month is the biggest month of the year for any fashion editor, and it just so happens I have my own version of this little checklist for the days — okay weeks — ahead. Except mine has a little more to do with statement trends, eye-catching accessories, and street style-worthy outfits.