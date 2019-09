We may feel caught somewhere in the middle between summer and fall, but somehow, show-goers find a way to know which days are best for a sundress and which days you can get away with a long trench . So if you too are trying to navigate the month without sweating to death (but also want to push your style, even just a little bit!), the outfits ahead will point you in the right direction. Because while we may find ourselves asking ' Do we really want to dress like street style stars anymore ?' these looks give us faith that, yes, we just might.