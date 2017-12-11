5 Ways The Trench Coat Is Ruling Winter

As the weather has yet to reach peak faux fur temperatures, the trench coat has taken its place as the choice outerwear of the season. And while the classic belted, camel-colored style is still as relevant now as it was in the mid-1800s when British clothing labels Burberry and Aquascutum first introduced the utilitarian design, today's version comes in many more iterations.
From high-shine finishes in patent and vinyl and extra-bright colors to deconstructed shapes and ones covered in check, there are four key ways we're wearing our trench this season — and beyond. Because if the spring '18 runways were any indication, the trench coat is a wear-now and wear-later investment; just look to the collections of Maison Margiela, Jason Wu, and Alexander McQueen for proof.
Click through to see how the industry's coolest street style stars are embracing the trench coat and its many forms (and snag a few for yourself!).