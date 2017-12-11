5 Ways The Trench Coat Is Ruling Winter

The trench coat: a British staple, endlessly reinvented, never without a place in our wardrobes. As the weather is yet to reach peak faux fur, the trench has taken its place as the outerwear of the season. While the classic style – think Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca or Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's – is still as relevant now as it was back then, the new trench coat comes in many iterations.