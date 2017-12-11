5 Ways The Trench Coat Is Ruling Winter

The trench coat: a British staple, endlessly reinvented, never without a place in our wardrobes. As the weather is yet to reach peak faux fur, the trench has taken its place as the outerwear of the season. While the classic style – think Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca or Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's – is still as relevant now as it was back then, the new trench coat comes in many iterations.
From high-shine finishes in patent and vinyl, through to the colour-pop coats bringing some life to our winter wardrobes, via the deconstructed shapes making the trench off-kilter and the check-trench mashup, there are four key new ways we're wearing ours.
But don't think it's going anywhere next season; the trench is worth an investment. SS18's catwalks were dominated by the lightweight coat, from Maison Margiela's bandeau dress reimagining to Jason Wu's dusky pink number, via Aalto's mango-hued trench and Alexander McQueen's barely-there cutaway version.
Click through to see the sartorial stars styling theirs out, and the pieces we're loving from designers and the high street alike.