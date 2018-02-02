Here comes the bride, all dressed in white...Keds? Yep, Kate Spade New York is teaming up with Keds to create the ultimate in comfortable wedding day shoes that will still work with the look you spent hours creating via your Lauren Conrad-worthy Pinterest boards.
“The Keds x Kate Spade New York wedding collection is the perfect union of ease and glamour for everything from the bridal shower to bridesmaids’ gifts to walking down the aisle to happily ever after,” Keds said in a press release. “Equal parts glamour and comfort, these styles are a must for brides-to-be!”
The collection comes in a variety of colors beyond white, including red, rose gold, silver, and even black, and is offered in three different shoe silhouettes. And in case you aren’t convinced that wearing sneakers on your wedding day is an actual trend, see Serena Williams for proof. The tennis star wore a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers covered in gold and silver crystals down the aisle when she married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December. And we have to say: We like her line of thinking. Because if you start the evening off in a cool pair of kicks, you don’t have to worry about changing your shoes mid-party.
As Keds’ product line manager puts it, “there’s no better way to walk down the aisle than in these elegant sneakers: height without the heel, dance-all-night comfort, plus versatile style so you can keep wearing them well after the big day.” And we couldn't agree more.