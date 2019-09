The collection comes in a variety of colors beyond white, including red, rose gold, silver, and even black, and is offered in three different shoe silhouettes. And in case you aren’t convinced that wearing sneakers on your wedding day is an actual trend, see Serena Williams for proof. The tennis star wore a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers covered in gold and silver crystals down the aisle when she married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December. And we have to say: We like her line of thinking. Because if you start the evening off in a cool pair of kicks, you don’t have to worry about changing your shoes mid-party.