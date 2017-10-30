Kate Spade Launched A Minnie Mouse Collection

Santa Baby, we think we know what we want for the Holidays this year. Kate Spade recently released a new batch of products from its ongoing partnership with Minnie Mouse and we're adding all of it to our wish list. With a range of purses, phone accessories, and jewelry, this collaboration has had Disney-lovers hooked since it's inception over a year ago. The latest roll-out stays true to the line's aesthetic prominently featuring Minnie's signature red, polka dotted bow and ears.
Kate Spade's continuing partnership with the cartoon-turned-style-icon has been a part of Minnie's strides to up her fashion game this year. She was seen in New York City for her first ever Fashion Week where she made a starring appearance at Monse's spring '18 runway show. Minnie also made an appearance at the Los Angeles Fashion Awards this year debuting an all new look. Don't worry, she still rocked her signature polka-dots.
She's served as quite the fashion muse to many. CEO and creative director of alice + olivia designed Minnie's new look for the Los Angeles Fashion Awards and had this to say: "I've always loved the smile that Disney characters bring to people of all ages! I think of fashion the same way. It should make you smile," Bendet told Refinery29. "I wanted to bring Minnie’s fun personally to life. I really just wanted to give her a little bit of alice +olivia but in her own way, so I incorporated bold colors and fun prints including of course, her iconic polka dots. I decided to do crystal polka-dots in a signature a+o dress shape and with a surprise kiss lining."
Minnie Mouse's status as a style icon was firmly solidified when she was first inducted into Disney in the 1920s; however, she has been making a major comeback the last few years.
During her inaugural Fashion Week appearance, Disney recruited top fashion videographers, Milk Agency, to document the history-making moment. Mazdack Rassi, Milk's cofounder and creative director had this to say about the cartoon icon. "I can't tell you how many shoots, how many campaigns we've done where we find some sort of an inspiration from Minnie," he told Refinery29 in an exclusive interview.