Kate Spade Launched A Minnie Mouse Collection

She's served as quite the fashion muse to many. CEO and creative director of alice + olivia designed Minnie's new look for the Los Angeles Fashion Awards and had this to say: "I've always loved the smile that Disney characters bring to people of all ages! I think of fashion the same way. It should make you smile," Bendet told Refinery29. "I wanted to bring Minnie’s fun personally to life. I really just wanted to give her a little bit of alice +olivia but in her own way, so I incorporated bold colors and fun prints including of course, her iconic polka dots. I decided to do crystal polka-dots in a signature a+o dress shape and with a surprise kiss lining."