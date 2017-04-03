Minnie Mouse Just Got A Makeover — & She Looks Good

Bendet's aesthetic, both personal and for her brand, revolves around adding a flirty and eclectic edge to traditionally feminine styles. "I've always loved the smile that Disney characters bring to people of all ages! I think of fashion the same way. It should make you smile," Bendet told Refinery29. "I wanted to bring Minnie’s fun personally to life. I really just wanted to give her a little bit of alice +olivia but in her own way, so I incorporated bold colors and fun prints including of course, her iconic polka dots. I decided to do crystal polka-dots in a signature a+o dress shape and with a surprise kiss lining."