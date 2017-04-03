Minnie Mouse Just Got A Makeover — & She Looks Good

Sunday Evening's Los Angeles Fashion Awards saw a slew of celebrities, influencers, and designers hitting the red carpet. But, one well-dressed attendee stood out from the crowd: Minnie Mouse made a surprise appearance at the award show, and she debuted an all new look.
While we're use to seeing Minnie in her signature cherry-red, polka dot dress, for this appearance, she teamed up with Stacey Bendet, CEO and creative director of alice + olivia to create a custom dress for the evening. For those who follow the designer on Instagram, you may have to do a double-take at who's-who: With the added flower crown and oversized glasses, Minnie is serving her best Bendet-styled foot-forward with the ultimate #twinning makeover.
Bendet's aesthetic, both personal and for her brand, revolves around adding a flirty and eclectic edge to traditionally feminine styles. "I've always loved the smile that Disney characters bring to people of all ages! I think of fashion the same way. It should make you smile," Bendet told Refinery29. "I wanted to bring Minnie’s fun personally to life. I really just wanted to give her a little bit of alice +olivia but in her own way, so I incorporated bold colours and fun prints including of course, her iconic polka dots. I decided to do crystal polka-dots in a signature a+o dress shape and with a surprise kiss lining."
The dress is a one-off for Bendet, but if this look is any indication of the magic the duo can create, we can't help but cross our fingers for an alice + olivia x Disney collaboration in the future.
