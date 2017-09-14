This past week, Minnie Mouse arrived in New York City for her first-ever Fashion Week, and the itinerary was packed with everything you'd expect from a modern social media influencer. The iconic mouse made her rounds at Instagram’s HQ to meet with Eva Chen (and her daughter!), stopped by our own offices to talk fall trends with our fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg, and concluded her tour with a starring appearance at Monse's spring '18 runway show. Flanked by none other than the most enviable girl posse one could have — Kate Bosworth, Jhené Aiko, Paris and Nicky Hilton, and Nicki Minaj — Minnie arrived in custom freaking Monse. Cue the new era of chic for the famous mouse.