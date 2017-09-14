New York Fashion Week has become as synonymous with chaos as it has with clothing. So much so that all of the eccentricity of a Philip Plein
show extravaganza, the line-up of a designer's celebrity cheerleaders, and even the street style peacocks are pretty much the norm. But craning your head around a costume mouse head in a front row seat? That's one even we haven't seen before.
“When people see her at New York Fashion Week, Instagram is going to go crazy.”
This past week, Minnie Mouse arrived in New York City for her first-ever Fashion Week, and the itinerary was packed with everything you'd expect from a modern social media influencer. The iconic mouse made her rounds at Instagram’s HQ to meet with Eva Chen (and her daughter!), stopped by our own offices to talk fall trends with our fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg, and concluded her tour with a starring appearance at Monse's spring '18 runway show. Flanked by none other than the most enviable girl posse one could have — Kate Bosworth, Jhené Aiko, Paris and Nicky Hilton, and Nicki Minaj — Minnie arrived in custom freaking Monse. Cue the new era of chic for the famous mouse.
As if her jam-packed agenda weren't enough, Disney recruited the crème de la crème of fashion videography, Milk Agency, to document Minnie's Fashion Week debut — and we got the exclusive on the outcome.
While Minnie Mouse's status as a style icon dates back to her induction into Disney in the '20s, the last few years have been a rising time for the star. (She's served as the inspiration for houses like Lanvin and Comme des Garçons, to name a few). Mazdack Rassi, Milk's cofounder and creative director, comments in the video: "I can’t tell you how many shoots, how many campaigns we’ve done where we find some sort of an inspiration from Minnie."
In the past year, she's worn custom designs from designers like Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet and Olympia Le-Tan, and played the muse to famed photographer Gray Malin's first video. And though she can't exactly wear anything off-the-rack, that somehow doesn't diminish the excitement we feel seeing our beloved childhood heroine wearing designs by our beloved adult role models (in this case, Monse creative directors Laura Kim & Fernando Garcia). It helps that Minnie's traditional look is representative of some of the best trends of 2017: Jacquemus-esque polka-dots, brights red tones, and ruffled collars. Minnie Mouse: relevant to every generation's trends for the past eight decades.
But the video says it best: "Everyone wants to be Minnie Mouse."
