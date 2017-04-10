Disney x Uniqlo Is Finally Here — & It's As Cute As We Hoped

Update: Uniqlo's special Minnie Mouse collaboration designed by Olympia Le-Tan is now available to shop. Keeping up with Le-Tan's previous collection with the retailers, you'll find simple tees made to show off your everyday love for Disney. But, it's the chic shoulder bags that really take the cake here. Click through to see the entire collection.
This story was originally published on January 19, 2017.
Last year saw more Disney Fashion collaborations than ever before, and we're happy to report that the magic is already finding its way into 2017. On Wednesday, Uniqlo, our go-to destination for layering pieces and all things Heattech, announced its partnership with the Walt Disney Company for its spring/summer 2017 MAGIC FOR ALL collection which, according to the press release, aims to "bring the dreams and excitement of Disney to people around the world through clothes." The pieces are set to be sold in mid-April at select Uniqlo stores and on uniqlo.com.
While we're obviously anticipating the offering its entirety, we're particularly excited about one of its sub-collections, "Minnie Mouse Loves Dots," designed by Olympia Le-Tan, a bonafide Disney pro. In the past, Le-Tan has produced an entire collection for her namesake line featuring Alice in Wonderland and other classic characters; she also designed a selection of T-shirts for Uniqlo last spring. And if her upcoming collaboration with the two companies is anything like her other endeavors, we can be sure to expect an array of funky screen-printed tees that are perfect to wear both in and out of the parks.
“I was really excited to work with UNIQLO again," Le-Tan said of the initiative. "It was fun doing the first collaboration and I was really happy with the result, so doing it again, but this time with Minnie Mouse was such a dream for me! For this collection, we created new artwork and a new story but with one of the most popular icons ever. For me that’s really special. We also tried to make it playful and quirky, yet classic enough to be wearable by all.”
Though April still feels a ways away, there's nothing like the announcement of designer collaboration that really gets us in the mood to shop (and plan a vacation to Orlando). Stay tuned for more, and be sure to check this space for any updates on the collection as they become available.