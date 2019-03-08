Skip navigation!
Uniqlo
Fashion
Alexander Wang Will Keep You Cool This Summer
by
Georgia Murray
More from Uniqlo
Fashion
How We're Styling JW Anderson's Super Summery Uniqlo Collab
Georgia Murray
Mar 8, 2019
Fashion
Uniqlo U's SS19 Collection Is The Only Distraction We Need From The Polar Vortex...
Eliza Huber
Jan 31, 2019
Fashion
Shop The Entire Alexander Wang x Uniqlo Collection
Channing Hargrove
Nov 8, 2018
Fashion
Bottega Veneta Names Daniel Lee As Its New Creative Director
Update: Just two days after announcing the departure of creative director Tomas Maier, Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta has found a replacement. Daniel
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Finally, J.W. Anderson's Second Uniqlo Collaboration Is Here
In November, Uniqlo announced plans to launch another J.W. Anderson collection, following the international acclaim the fall 2017 selection received.
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Uniqlo’s Latest Designer Drop Has Us Dreaming Of Spring
Uniqlo sure knows how to deliver a designer collaboration we can get behind. From 2009's collection with Jil Sander (which went on for five seasons) to
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Yes! Uniqlo X J.W. Anderson Is Here
Jonathan Anderson is arguably one of the most hyped fashion designers in the industry right now. Even if you don't know him by name, you'll definitely
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Fiery & Powerful, This Uniqlo Dress Is Straight Out Of
Game O...
Look around: We are living in the Golden Age of Television, an era where binge watching is socially acceptable and the quality of shows available is
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Disney x Uniqlo Is Finally Here — & It's As Cute As We Hoped
Update: Uniqlo's special Minnie Mouse collaboration designed by Olympia Le-Tan is now available to shop. Keeping up with Le-Tan's previous collection with
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Uniqlo Would Likely Leave The U.S. If Required By Trump To Manufa...
President Trump has pushed to keep (and revive) manufacturing in the U.S., and that stance could potentially affect a major Japanese retail import, CNN
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Uniqlo Is Solving Every Fashion Girl's Biggest Winter Dilemma
It seems simple enough. We add a long-sleeve layer here, double-up our jackets there, and boom — we've cracked the formula for beating frostbite at its
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
How Fashion Brands Are (Finally) Catering More To Muslim Consumers
You'd think that Muslim women somehow just started focusing on their sartorial choices, considering leading designers and international brands have only
by
Alya Mooro
Stores
This Hijabi Fashion Blogger Is Bringing Modest Clothing To The Ma...
Lately, the hijab has received more attention than ever from the fashion industry: In January, Dolce & Gabbana released its inaugural collection of hijabs
by
Landon Peoples
Stores
Why Uniqlo May Soon Become The Ikea Of Clothes
Why doesn’t this already exist here? You hear this a lot when talking to people who are introduced to Uniqlo for the first time. It’s a valid
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
This Machine Will Match Your Brain To Your Perfect T-Shirt
Introducing: UMood, a machine that reads your brainwaves and suggests the perfect shirt based on your mood. It's the fashionable, 21st century version of
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Work & Money
Uniqlo To Try A 4-Day Workweek
A three-day weekend, every week? Sounds like a dream. But for some of Uniqlo's full-time employees, it's about to be a reality. Bloomberg reports that
by
Jessica Chou
Designers
The Next Uniqlo Collab Might Surprise You
UPDATE: Uniqlo has released flat images of the collection on their website and we've added them here. This post was originally published on July 7th,
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
UNIQLO Teams Up With A Muslim Fashion Blogger For A Modest Collec...
While many mass-market retailers are busy recruiting buzzy runway stars for designer collaborations, UNIQLO has always taken a unique approach to brand
by
Liza Darwin
Shopping
The Perfect Workwear Wardrobe Starts Here
Like just about everything — from your house to your makeup routine — the best work wardrobe starts with a solid foundation. And, that means a
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
This Revival Proves UNIQLO Is Reading Our Minds
Somehow, UNIQLO always anticipates our needs. Whether we're about to have a hankering for sensible basics or Helmut Lang sweatpants, the Japanese
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Helmut Lang & Uniqlo Join Forces For The Comfiest Collab Yet
Our love for sweats burns eternal. We cherish the lazy-girl staple in all its forms — yes, even this faux-jean version. So, you can bet we were pretty
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
This Collection Will Trump All Your Summer Camp T-Shirts
Clocked in a lot of museum time this summer but don't have the gift shop swag to prove it? As always, UNIQLO has the answer to your dilemma, for less than
by
Ana Colon
Stores
The Worst Vanity-Sizers Might Surprise You
According to the Library of Congress, “The scientific consensus states that the likelihood of two large snow crystals being identical is zero.” And,
by
Hilary Moss
Stores
Uniqlo Is Coming Soon To A City Near You — Rejoice!
We don't know what we'd do without Uniqlo in our lives and, frankly, we don't know what the rest of the country does without it, either. Luckily, Uniqlo
by
Leeann Duggan
Designers
How I KNOW Alexander Wang X H&M Will Be Good (I've Got Proof)
There are few things that can wake me up in the middle of the night, but a series of emails announcing the Alexander Wang for H&M collection was enough
by
Connie Wang
Stores
Uniqlo Explains Why Fashion Is "Generic"
Generic is a word most people wouldn't want used to describe their style. But, according to Jörgen Andersson, Uniqlo's newly appointed co-global chief
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Market Scout: A Curated Look At Uniqlo’s Massive New MoMA Collabo...
Like what you see at MoMA? Well, the New York City-based institution has teamed up with Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo to make some of the museum's
by
Willow Lindley
Stores
Sadly, J.Crew & Uniqlo
Won't
Be Joining Forces
Looks like the union between our two favorite fashion megabrands won't be happening after all. Just weeks after rumors surfaced that Fast Retailing Co.
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Pharrell's Next Big Move After
G I R L
And, You Know, Th...
Pharrell Williams is on a roll, friends. With "Get Lucky," "Blurred Lines," the Grammys, the Oscars, dancing with Meryl Streep, the just-released album
by
Gabriel Bell
Women's Fashion
12 Under-$50 Staples Your Closet NEEDS (Thanks, Uniqlo!)
The perfect black blazer. Neutral skinny jeans. A chambray shirtdress. These are what we like to call wardrobe staples. They're the kinds of pieces that
by
Amanda Keiser
