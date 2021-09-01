We are enthusiastic members of the Uniqlo fan club. A reliable destination for affordable wardrobe staples, the Japanese retailer is known for its limited-edition clothing collabs that make some of the coolest names in fashion far more accessible to us mainstream shoppers. But, what we love most about Uniqlo has everything to do with its top-notch quality — or, more specifically, its cult-favorite fabrics.
From Heattech to AIRism and 3D Knit, the brand has engineered and trademarked an in-house lineup of beloved specialty fabrics. And, we're breaking down the best for you ahead — many of which happen to be signature layering favorites for fall. Click on to scope out Uniqlo's best-selling textured knitted pullovers, barely-there insulating intimates, ultra-light down jackets, and more timeless capsule pieces you'll return to year after year.
