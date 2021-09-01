From Heattech to AIRism and 3D Knit, the brand has engineered and trademarked an in-house lineup of beloved specialty fabrics. And, we're breaking down the best for you ahead — many of which happen to be signature layering favorites for fall. Click on to scope out Uniqlo's best-selling textured knitted pullovers, barely-there insulating intimates, ultra-light down jackets, and more timeless capsule pieces you'll return to year after year.