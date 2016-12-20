Uniqlo Is Solving Every Fashion Girl's Biggest Winter Dilemma

It seems simple enough. We add a long-sleeve layer here, double-up our jackets there, and boom — we've cracked the formula for beating frostbite at its own game. But the reality is, all those heavy pieces can start to weigh us down or, even worse, trap in too much heat. Enter Uniqlo's answer to the sweaty-sweater struggle, HEATTECH. Easy to sneak underneath pretty much anything, these base layers and accessories provide warmth while keeping our style intact. And this season's collection does just that and then some.
Using super-innovative Japanese technology, the soft and virtually weightless pieces — which include everything from fleece turtlenecks and stretchy camisoles (PSA: the fibers used this year are infused with argan oil to prevent dry skin) to insulating socks and texting gloves — convert moisture into heat to keep our body temps balanced 24/7. So if you've been looking for a way to wear your fuzzy coats and chunky knits without bulking up in between, or you're just that girl who always runs cold, you're going to want to scoop up one (or three) of everything.
To guide the way, we collaborated with Uniqlo to create the lookbook for its new HEATTECH lineup, showing fresh ways you can wear these essentials. Click on to check them out, along with pieces to style them with, and get ready to look 100 even when it's below zero.
