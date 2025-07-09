Karol G Is in Her Tropicoqueta Era. Here’s How You Can Achieve the Look & Lifestyle Too

You want to be bronzed, glowing, and slightly sweaty, just like Karol G on the Tropicoqueta album cover. Start with a luminous, creamy bronzer to get that warm, sun-kissed base going. Then layer on a highlighter with some serious glow factor on your cheekbones, collarbones, and shoulders so you look like you just stepped out of the ocean. Don’t hold back on color. Glossy lips in guava pink and coral orange are the perfect shades, and around your eyes you can keep things natural with brown liner or go a little wilder with electric colors like blue or lime green if you’re feeling it. For lashes, you want something lush, try falsies or a voluminous mascara.. When styling your hair, think messy beach waves, slick braids, or curls set free. Toss in a bit of sea salt spray or texture spray to keep those tropical vibes seeming effortless. And honestly, if a little mascara smudges while you’re dancing and sweating, even better, that's just the glow of living in the moment.