As outsiders, we can’t know what really happened between these couples, but what stands out in both of these cases is that Shakira and Karol G are receiving public backlash by their exes for expressing their hurt and telling their stories of overcoming betrayal. In “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” Shakira sings about being left for a much younger woman and builds a narrative of surpassing heartbreak: “Las mujeres ya no llorán / las mujeres facturan” (“Women don’t cry anymore / women make money”). In “TQG,” Karol G sings that seeing her ex with another woman hurt her, but she’s already over it: “Lo que vivimos se me olvidó / Y eso e' lo que te tiene ofendido / Que hasta la vida me mejoró” (“I forgot everything we went through / And that’s what offended you / Even my life is better [without you]”).