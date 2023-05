Yet both men have been guilty of punishing their exes for moving on and for speaking on their experiences — and, to some degree, have even been commended for it. For instance, the very publicized harassment by Anuel AA , who is determined to get Karol G’s attention even though she doesn’t want it, has been regarded as romantic. This month, videos have gone viral of the Puerto Rican rapper mentioning Karol G in his concerts and even tagging her on Instagram posts where he disses her rumored current boyfriend Feid . Anuel AA’s staged love bombing and intimidation are examples of masculine entitlement for women’s attention and the lack of accountability men often bring into their relationships with women. And this behavior toward Karol G — where Anuel AA seemingly doesn’t want to accept that they are no longer in a relationship and that she has moved on — is dangerous.