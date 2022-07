It’s Time to Retire Toxic Ride-or-Die Culture

But being a ride-or-die isn’t only experienced in romantic relationships. I don’t only betray myself for the opposite sex; I do it for other women, too — probably more often. I’ve realized that my ride-or-dieness comes from a fear that I am not a “good” person, that as a Black Caribbean woman, I am “too direct” and “aggressive,” and that I must protect the ones I love from my real needs. In the past, it’s been women who I believed to have my best interest at heart who took advantage of this and left me feeling unsafe and unstable. Since the start of the pandemic, I have solidified and strengthened many of my friendships and ended others. Two of my friend breakups shook me and forced me to take accountability for the ways I was also responsible for repeating similar toxic ride-or-die cycles because I was not learning the same lessons. But now I’ve learned that riding-or-dying for my friends, especially when there’s no balance, no communication, and no true reciprocity, isn’t healthy, either.