Euphoria Is Back & It’s Still Peak Gen Z Yassification

Obviously attractive casts for teen TV shows are nothing new, with predecessors Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill focusing on a certain cross-section of attractive, privileged, white cis teens. But even in comparison to its contemporaries – Riverdale, Scream, Cruel Summer and Sex Education – Euphoria takes it to the next level. The ‘teens’ don’t look like 17-year-old teenagers at all (probably because they’re played by actors between the ages of 22 and 29); their airbrushed antics carry no semblance of teenage awkwardness; they get fucked up all the time and it never impacts their studies (which we see them do little to zero of anyway); and they all seem to have a well of unlimited funds for their designer wardrobes and drug dependencies. In their moments of chaos and messiness, their blood, sweat and tears are smeared on a Jeremy Scott or Eckhaus Latta two-piece rather than a £25 dress from Topshop. Even in now-cult British teen show Skins – the undeniable blueprint for shows about hedonistic teens getting fucked up for entertainment – the cast still looked like normal teenagers, had acne, braces and ketchup on their hoodies and were skint all the time.