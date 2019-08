In 2008, an advert for the second series of Skins showed Michelle (April Pearson) sitting on a bed in her underwear with smudged makeup and the rest of the first gen cast, also wearing next to no clothing, sprawled around her. It was removed by the Advertising Standards Authority for apparently “implying an orgy was taking place”. Fast forward to today and Euphoria’s most prevalent controversy is the frequency in which it shows full frontal nudity, particularly in a locker room scene in episode two where 30 penises are on show The Parents Television Council urged HBO to cancel the show for its graphic content and concerns about what it's 'selling' to teens and pre-teens. The pattern feels like a warped rite of passage for TV shows that dare challenge the narrow perception of teenage life. Despite the gravity of the circling concerns – there are triggering storylines and difficult narratives that absolutely won’t be for everyone – the validity of these stories tends to cut through the controversy to leave a lasting impact on both viewers and the culture of the time.