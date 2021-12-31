Still Shudder About Something You Did 10 Years Ago? Here’s How To Move On

"Choose a friend you trust – or maybe a friend that was there at the incident you have in mind – and ask them if they remember it. They may not, and this will tell you something: that it possibly isn't as remarkable as you recall it to be. They may remember, and they will probably respond with sympathy and they will give you their view on it. One of my clients fell off the stage during a nativity play when they were at primary school; they discussed it with an old friend who had also been there at the time. The client's recollection was of people laughing. The friend's recollection was of the class bully laughing but of others rushing to help – and they were able to sympathise with my client.