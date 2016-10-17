Fact: No matter how on top of things you are, you will make a mistake at work one day. Whether it’s blowing a deadline, sending an e-mail griping about your boss to your boss, or totally dropping the ball on a client, it happens. The good news is that everyone’s been there. The bad news is that it feels just as stomach-churningly horrible for everyone.



Here’s how to get past the “I’m going to throw up” feeling and actually fix whatever happened.

Obviously, each fix is dependent upon your job, the severity of the mistake, and your relationship with your boss, so use whatever works best for your situation. Like it or not, all eyes are on you — here’s how you impress the hell out of everyone with damage control.