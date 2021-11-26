Money Diary: A Primary School Teacher In Norwich On 36k

I try not to. I suffer from generalised anxiety disorder and when I first purchased my flat, I was worrying constantly that something major would go wrong with it or that I would lose my job and not be able to pay my mortgage and bills. I counteracted this by being really strict with my spending in order to save up an emergency fund. Now I have more than three months of living expenses saved up, I give myself more freedoms. Ideally, I’d like to save up six months of expenses but cutting everything I enjoyed out of my life really affected my mental health so I’m trying to be more balanced now.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?