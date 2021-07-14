Zendaya Channelled Lola Bunny In A Colourblocked Shorts Suit At The Space Jam Premiere

This is not the first time the stylist-and-actress pair have chosen bold colours for the red carpet. Last month, Zendaya channelled Beyoncé at the BET Awards in an archival Versace purple-and-green dress originally worn in 2003 by the “Single Ladies” singer at the same ceremony. Back in April, the Euphoria star won best-dressed at the 2021 Academy Awards when she showed up in a neon yellow dress with a midriff cutout by Valentino.