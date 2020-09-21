Zendaya Won The Emmy Awards With Her Red Carpet Looks

Red carpet or no red carpet, Zendaya is taking her unofficial role as queen of only wearing showstopping looks very seriously. The Emmys might not be in person this year, but that will not keep the Euphoria star from debuting multiple looks throughout the evening’s proceedings.
“And so it begins…” the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award nominee teased on her Instagram Stories a couple of hours before the Emmy Awards began. For her first look, she wore a black-and-iris purple silhouette-centric gown with a plunging, squared-off neckline from Christopher John Rogers’ Fall Winter 2020 collection. Zendaya kept her hair in a simple, slicked-back low bun and accessorised with a stunning necklace by Bulgari featuring an assortment of purple, rosy pink, and emerald green jewels. Speaking of jewellery, Zendaya also wore not one, not two, but four rings by Bulgari. Each is a statement in its own right and each is covered in shimmering diamonds. To finish off the look, she wore black stiletto heels with bejewelled hearts.
Zendaya has made quite the name for herself appearing on red carpets over the years. Each time you think she can’t possibly outdo herself, she does so in a way that is breathtaking and original. She also does this with the help of her longtime stylist, Law Roach. The pair have gotten creating one-of-a-kind looks down to a science. I mean, who could forget her Emmy’s look last year where she single-handedly convinced everyone that not only do we need a Poison Ivy movie but that she was the only one we could ever see starring as the glamorous supervillain?
When pressed by E! News for spoilers on Zendaya’s look for the evening, Roach kept his lips sealed, instead coyly answering, “You’ll see.” The night is young and we haven’t seen everything the two style icons have planned, but if it is anything like her first look, it’s going to be a big night for television and fashion.
When Zendaya teased a mid-award show outfit change, she really did not prepare us. With her hair in large, blown-out curls loosely arranged in a high bun and faux fringe, the actress sat at home surrounded by her family and close friends in a spectacular ball gown as she became the youngest person to ever win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. While the skirt was black, polka-dotted, and full, it was counterbalanced by a cropped jewelled bodice tied together by a black halter strap. According to her stylist Roach, the dress was made custom by Giorgio Armani Prive and all of her jewellery was by Bulgari.