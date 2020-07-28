Think back to your favorite TV show of 2019: Is it difficult for you to imagine your viewing interests in a pre-COVID-19, pre-quarantine, and pre-Tiger King world? Same. But, with the 2020 Emmy nominations coming out, it's time to relive the Before Times (and some of the Current Times with a few recent shows that snuck in just in time to be considered for the 2020 award show) and rehash all those forgotten TV performances.
Despite the circumstances, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will air live on September 20 with a ceremony of some sort (the details of the event have still not been confirmed) hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Before nominations were revealed, the award show made history with record submissions due to the insane number of TV programming airing from 2019 to 2020. In total, 767 different shows and programs were up for consideration, Deadline reports.
Even with the mass influx of entertainment, and most of the world tied to their couch due to social distancing and quarantine, there are a few favorite shows that many expect to see some love in the various categories. From return nominees like Succession, The Crown, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to newer hits like The Morning Show, Watchmen, and Mrs. America, you're sure to see one of your favorites pop up in the running for the iconic statuette of a winged woman holding an atom.
Below, the 2020 Emmy nominations.
Outstanding Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Killing Eve"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Stranger Things"
"Succession"
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Dead to Me”
“The Good Place”
“Insecure”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Schitt’s Creek”
"What We Do In The Shadows"
Outstanding Limited Series
"Unbelievable"
"Little Fires Everywhere"
“Mrs. America”
“Watchmen”
“Unorthodox”
Outstanding Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carrell, "The Morning Show"
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me;”
Tracee Ellisa Ross, "Blackish"
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Octavia Spencer, “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Regina King, “Watchmen”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor, "Hollywood"
Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
Melissa Leo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”
Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood"
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Titus Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"
Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”
Louis-Gossett Jr., "Watchmen"