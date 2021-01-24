From Clueless To Euphoria, Why Are We All So Obsessed With Onscreen Teen Style?

Thankfully, from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to Euphoria, this is changing, as networks finally answer the call for more representative and diverse casting for teens and beyond. Will the onscreen style of today’s teen-centred stories hold up in 20 years, the same way those of the past have? "Definitely!" Del Genio says. "I bet that if a series or movie is already making waves during its time, it will become a good reference for fashion to rediscover. Where do I place my bets? Rather on teen series than movies (we're the binge-watch generation after all!). One example could be Riverdale: at the height of its popularity in 2019, the preppy look went viral. Just one month after its season four release, Stylight registered a 43% increase in clicks for V-neck sweaters, 24% for knee-high socks and 17% for miniskirts. Take Stranger Things: we all fell in love with Nancy’s shearling corduroy jacket, so much so that it boomed on Google, with over 1,000% increase in search interest just two weeks after Netflix dropped season two in 2017. I have a sense that if these series are influencing fashion and beauty trends today, they will definitely be revisited tomorrow too."