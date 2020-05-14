This Iconic Clueless Look Is A Quarantine Style Favourite

Since the cult film’s 1995 debut, there have been countless outfit recreations: Cher’s yellow plaid skirt suit, Dion’s over-the-top hats, and Tai’s tie-dyed heart baby tee. Where did everyone buy the latter from? A beloved brand, known in the ‘90s as Tease Tees, created by stylist Linda Meltzer. The fashion line, which Meltzer started two years prior to the release of Clueless, was already revered by A-listers like Drew Barrymore and Naomi Campbell. It was when the film made its way onto the big screen, though, that Tease Tees’ popularity skyrocketed.