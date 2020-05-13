This Iconic Clueless Look Is A Quarantine Style Favorite

Fast-forward to now, two years after the re-issue caused every nostalgic 20-something to post a #throwback photo in Tai’s baby tee. It’s 2020, and we’re all quarantining at home, trying to entertain ourselves in whatever ways we can, which, yes, includes re-watching our favorite ‘90s movies like Clueless. Just like the first time, we’re drawn into the world (and revolving closets) of Cher, Dionne, and Tai — and the latter’s iconic heart tee style.