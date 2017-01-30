'90s high school rom-coms probably aren't your go-to source for stirring political discourse. But Clueless is a true classic, and we all know that Alicia Silverstone's iconic teen heroine Cher Horowitz was way brighter than her valley girl speak let on. So, in a way, it's not all that surprising that Cher espoused an immigration policy that is, like, totally relevant today in light of President Trump's controversial new executive order (which bars Syrians from entering the U.S. indefinitely, and immigrants from seven other countries for 90 days). No, Ms. Cher would not be pleased one bit. Clueless fans will recall her fiery speech during a classroom debate about letting refugees into America. Cher illustrates her position on the issue by comparing the Haitian refugee crisis to... organizing a garden party for her dad's birthday. See, Cher was "totally buggin'" when people who did not RSVP showed up — but after she rearranged things, it became a "more, the merrier" situation. The kicker: "In conclusion, may I please remind you that it does not say 'RSVP' on the Statue of Liberty." Let's repeat that: "It does not say 'RSVP' on the Statue of Liberty." That's goddamn beautiful. And 22 years later, there are plenty of people who are closer to Cher's position on the issue than this administration's; her bomb monologue would've fit right in with the wave of politically charged speeches we heard at the SAGs on Sunday night. Plus, that pro-immigrant gem would make a hell of a protest sign.
