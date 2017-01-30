Jennifer Lawrence Pens Powerful Facebook Post Against President Trump’s Travel Ban

Jennifer Lawrence is joining the growing number of A-listers speaking out against President Trump's executive order on immigration. Lawrence shared a heartfelt message about refugees in a Facebook post on Monday. The post appears to be a direct response to the president's order, which suspended immigration to the United States from certain countries whose citizens are predominantly Muslim.
Lawrence's last line seems to be a direct reference to the 2016 election. She didn't name President Trump directly, but mentioning the White House is a pretty good hint. This isn't the first time Lawrence has addressed politics since the election, either. The actress penned a message of support for the Women's March earlier this month.
Lawrence's post echoes the words of actors like Ashton Kutcher and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who gave pointed speeches about the immigration ban at the SAG Awards. No matter what your political beliefs, her call for "compassion" is something we can all agree on.
