Misfits & Unsung Heroes Ruled The SAG Awards & We Could All Take Notes

Democracy is alive and well — in Hollywood, at least. Stars came out for the 2016 SAG Awards last night, where actors receive honors voted on by their peers. (Accepting the first award of the night for her role on Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus quipped about snagging the popular vote, "Whether the Russians did or did not hack the SAG Awards...this award is legitimate," she said. "I'm the winner! The winner is me. Landslide!") Joking aside, in addition to the powerful political statements from almost every winner who took the stage, the evening's top-honored screen gems deliver inspiring messages in their own right. Takeaways we glean from our favorite movies and TV series are arguably more profound than those handed to us from stars on the awards stage. Stories from the the big and small screens enter our subconscious and open our minds to the experiences of others, all as we kick back, relax, and let them wash over and entertain us. The big winners at last night's ceremony — Orange Is the New Black (Outstanding Ensemble, Comedy Series), Stranger Things (Ensemble, Drama Series), and Hidden Figures (Ensemble, Motion Picture) — are certainly crowd-pleasers. But they also pack some powerful inspiration for the times ahead. If you haven't had a change to binge-watch the Netflix series or take in the box-office hit also nominated for an Oscar next month, now is as good a time as ever. The world seems a lot like the Upside Down at the moment, and many people, celebs included, are eager to do whatever they can to make their feelings known and voices heard. Taking a breather to soak up some entertainment may feel like an indulgence, but I'd argue that last night's SAG award-winners pack just the sort of fuel we need to keep keeping on.