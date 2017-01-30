The Screen Actors Guild Awards are the only televised award show that exclusively honors performers. The actors honored at the January 29 show, however, proved that they could do more than just be the face of beloved characters. Many stars from some of your favorite films and TV shows spoke out about issues close to their hearts, making the SAG Awards one where activism was out in the open.
In a world where celebrities are often criticized for speaking out, the honorees at the SAG Awards made it clear that they would not be silenced. While some stars spoke about the recent immigration ban, others voiced their thoughts on diversity in the entertainment industry. No matter what they spoke about, these stars stood together, unafraid to speak out against what they perceive as injustice.
So, which stars voiced their thoughts on the political and cultural climate of today? While there are some frequently outspoken stars on this list, others who made their opinions known may surprise you. Click through to read about what celebrities said at the SAG Awards.