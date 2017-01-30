Julia Louis-Dreyfus Used Her Acceptance Speech To Oppose The Immigrant Ban

Given the current political climate, we could hardly expect the actors at the 2017 SAG Awards to stay silent on the subject. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrays a female vice president (or — spoilers — a former vice president as per the most recent season) on television, was the first recipient of the night. The actress began her speech by referencing the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. "Whether the Russians did or did not hack the SAG Awards...this award is legitimate," she said. She went on to give a grandiose proclamation: "I'm the winner! The winner is me. Landslide!" (This has already beenGIF-ified.) The Veep actress was presumably performing an impression of Donald Trump. The 56-year-old then informed the audience that she was a child of immigrants. "I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France." Then, she opposed the highly controversial immigrant ban, which has itself inspired protests around the country in its wake. "I am an American patriot," she said, "And I love this country. and because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American."
Advertisement