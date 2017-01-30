Stranger Things just won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards Sunday night. It was one of the most exciting wins of the night for a few reasons. First of all, the cast went completely nuts when the winner was announced. Second, David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper gave an epic speech about rabble-rousing (there may or may not have been a reference to punching Nazi’s in the head) and resisting in the face of an oppressive system.
And finally, there were Winona Ryder’s priceless facial expressions throughout the entire thing.
Advertisement
While Harbour waxed poetic about the “battle against fear, self-centeredness, and exclusivity” and “shelter[ing] freaks and outcasts,” Ryder seemed to be experiencing a full range of uncontrollable emotions. Her facial expression turned from disbelief to indignation to excitement to acceptance in less than a minute.
Ryder was most likely just being dramatic, no pun intended, but it was hilarious nonetheless. Twitter is already applying her reaction to unrelated events. One thing is for sure: the GIF reaction library just got some priceless new additions.
Winona really went on a journey through David Harbour's acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/GOogqyZmcm— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 30, 2017
winona ryder's face during that speech was better than most of la la land— Hunter Harris (@hunteryharris) January 30, 2017
Winona Ryder is a basically all of us following the news last week #sagawards pic.twitter.com/tTTvaf5ukr— Chris Allieri (@allieri) January 30, 2017
Advertisement