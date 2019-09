Stranger Things just won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAGs. It was one of the most exciting wins of the night for a few reasons. First of all, the cast went completely nuts when the winner was announced. Second, David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper gave an epic speech about rabble-rousing (there may or may not have been a reference to punching Nazi’s in the head) and resisting in the face of an oppressive system. And finally, there were Winona Ryder’s priceless facial expressions throughout the entire thing. While Harbour waxed poetic about the “battle against fear, self-centredness, and exclusivity” and “shelter[ing] freaks and outcasts,” Ryder seemed to be experiencing a full range of uncontrollable emotions. Her facial expression turned from disbelief to indignation to excitement to acceptance in less than a minute.