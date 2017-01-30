We've loved Orange Is The New Black since day one, but it's safe to say that Taylor Schilling's emotional acceptance speech for the cast's big win took our love to the next level. At the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, the show won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the third year in a row. And standing up on stage with the entire ensemble cast of the hit Netflix series, you immediately notice the beauty of diversity on stage. This was, fittingly, the subject of Schilling's speech, who spoke on behalf of the rest of the cast. "We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families that have sought better life here — Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland," she said to a roaring crowd. "And we know that its going to be up to us, and all of you probably too...to show that what unites is stronger than the forces trying to divide us." OITNB joins a growing list of winners who have spoken about the importance of diversity, inclusion, and what it means to really be American. A glamorous night with a deeper message? Yes, please.
