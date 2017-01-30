This Clip Of Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher At The 2015 SAGs Is Heartbreaking

Looking back at the Hollywood legends we've lost, it was a particularly heartbreaking year. Perhaps for none more so than the family of beloved icon Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher. The two were featured in the SAG Awards In Memoriam segment tonight, and it was just two years ago that Reynolds was accepting the guild's lifetime achievement award from her daughter. The author and Star Wars actress passed away at the age of 60 on December 27, several days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to L.A. Reynolds died of a stroke the very next day, at the age of 84. The mother-daughter pair, who are survived by Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, had quite a storied relationship. Fisher wrote a thinly veiled novel about their tumultuous bond called Postcards from the Edge, which later became a movie starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. But Reynolds and Fisher were inseparable until the end. “I think I’m my mom’s best friend, more than a daughter,” Fisher observes in HBO's documentary about the pair, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film concludes with Reynolds' acceptance of the SAG award. Back at home after the ceremony, Fisher and her brother Todd ask their mother whether she'd consider accepting any more lifetime achievement honors. “I can’t answer, because it’s too special, and I won’t be here then, I will have gone on,” Reynolds says. “You don’t get a chance to have a moment like this very often.” Watch her acceptance speech from the 2015 ceremony, below.
Advertisement