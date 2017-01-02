"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me." As if losing her mother to a sudden heart attack weren't enough, Lourd's 84-year-old grandmother suffered a fatal stroke the next day. It was impossible to imagine what the 24-year-old must be going through. "My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman," Lourd's Scream Queens costar Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Tuesday. "Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy." There's hope we'll all get to see Fisher and Lourd together one last time this year, as both reprised their roles for Star Wars: Episode VIII, due out in December.